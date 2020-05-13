COOS BAY — While fire officials suspect something fishy happened at a Coos Bay home that caught fire twice in January, they can’t prove it.
“For a house to burn twice in the same month is unusual,” said Coos Bay Fire Chief Mark Anderson. “That raises a flag.”
Coos Bay Fire Department put out two fires at 312 S Wall St. this last January that don’t have a clear explanation.
The first call to the fire came in on Jan. 2 at 4 a.m. The house is only a few minutes away from the fire station, so, according to Fire Chief Mark Anderson, it took longer to load the fire truck than it did to get to the fire.
The owners of the home were in the back bedroom when they smelled what Anderson described as “electrical burning.”
The fire department arrived to find the left side of the single-story house ablaze. Three hours later, the fire was out. Crews left at 7:22 a.m.
According to a press release from the city of Coos Bay from the time, the home was insured, but was a total loss after the first fire. It was valued at $195,000. While no fire personnel or other humans were injured, smoke from the first fire claimed the lives of a dog and two birds.
The press release also stated that the fire was not considered intentional and that it was electrical in nature.
The second call came three weeks later, at 1:41 a.m. on Jan. 26. By this time, the home was no longer occupied, and the windows were boarded up. The fire was contained to an outside porch that is attached to the house. This time, there was more damage to the already singed property, about 20 feet away from where the first fire occurred.
According to Anderson, it looked as though someone was camping on the property and had started a fire to cook or warm themselves and that it spread.
There was no one present at the home by the time firefighters arrived at the second fire.
Anderson felt it was possible that both fires could have been caused accidentally. The second fire, however, gives him pause.
“Whether it was intentional or accidental is difficult to determine, in this case,” Anderson said.
Since the fire was all outside the home, and there was no issue with wiring, and no electrical storm or sparks or embers, he is sure that the fire was caused by human activity.
Unfortunately, with the house unoccupied and since the person or persons who may have been present at the second fire have not come forward, the true cause of the second fire may never be known.
Anderson described situations in which former friends of those who have committed arson have come forward in the past, but he doesn’t anticipate that happening for the Wall Street fires.
“We’re not hopeful that we’ll learn anything more,” Anderson said.
