COOS COUNTY — As the recent cold weather persisted on the South Coast, it has pushed the Nancy Devereux Center’s warming center to be open now nine nights in a row.
This is the most it has needed to be open at one time since the center began two years ago.
Volunteer Bonnie Laich prepared the Devereux Center's warming center to open for the ninth night in a row on Monday, Feb. 11.
“I think the first year when we opened around Christmas we were open a big chunk, but nine in a row is a lot,” said Director Tara Johnson.
Just over the weekend, the warming center saw 100 “unique” individuals. “Unique” is a term used at the center for unrepeated visitors.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had that many, but I’m not positive because we do a better job tracking now than we did even a year ago,” Johnson said.
Of course, those 100 individuals weren’t all at one time, but seen over the course of three nights from Friday through Sunday.
The new program being used to track visitors helps Johnson not only count these unique visitors, but could tell on Monday afternoon that the Devereux Center saw 71 people at the front desk that morning, saw 84 on Sunday, served 67 lunches, 49 breakfasts and had 44 ask for a shower and 15 to use the laundry services.
Over the weekend when the snow came down for the third time in a week, Johnson saw homeless individuals come to the warming center with tears in their eyes.
“They realized they might not make it if we weren’t here,” she said. “Once you get wet, it doesn’t matter if the wind chill is 36, you’re still at risk of hypothermia. When you have weather like this weekend and today, when it’s pouring rain, you get wet. They aren’t dealing with just wet socks, but everything.”
One of the many that the center has helped since the bad weather began is a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair who turned up at the Waterfall Clinic homeless.
“We’ve been trying to connect her with DHS,” Johnson said. “But she’s out of luck. She has nowhere to go. We’re trying to get her in touch with the THE House, but if they don’t have female beds available, she’s out of luck. The Mission isn’t ADA compliant since it has religious exemption, so she can’t go there.”
As Johnson put it, “thankfully” the warming center was open that evening, the ninth night in a row.
Conditions required for it to open depend on a wind chill of 32 degrees. Johnson watches www.weather.gov, where weather is posted out of Medford.
“When you put in our zip code, it pulls up current conditions at the airport,” she said.
On Sunday evening, Feb. 10, Johnson wasn’t planning to open the warming center because the weather didn’t predict a freezing wind chill. Because of this, she and Devereux Center volunteers were turning people away.
However, at 6 p.m. she checked and saw that the current wind chill met the needed requirement and opened the center.
Meanwhile at College Park Church’s new warming center, Senior Pastor Rich LaMar told The World that though it has been available to open, no one has used its services yet. He pointed to the reason being that it can only be used through referrals.
“We’re constantly seeking referrals from a number of organizations,” he said.
Those organizations include Oregon Coast Community Action, Advanced Health, Coos Health and Wellness, and the At Risk Kids Project, as well as some local churches.
Not only that, but the referrals have to be for people who meet the criteria to stay at the new warming center. To qualify, individuals must have a child under 18 years old or is pregnant. The center does allow exemptions for seniors over 65 or for those with serious handicaps.
Since getting the permit to operate, there have been some referrals, but LaMar said there is still a learning curve for the center and the agencies.
“Even when you have referrals, you have to wait for weather to be right and then call them back and see if they are still in need,” he said. “When we were first available to open at the turn of the New Year, we had two cold days and two referrals. One had needs taken care of and the other we couldn’t get a hold of.”
There were potential referrals for seniors, but one found temporary shelter at a hotel while the other opted to stay at the Devereux’s warming center.
“We have volunteers in place,” LaMar said. “We have 16 or 17 trained and we need four any night we have a mother and child, which is what the city imposed and we hope to change that.”
Now that the cold season is beginning to end, which should be at the end of the month, College Park Church is preparing to apply for another permit for next year.
“We don’t have a track record of success or issues either,” he said. “It’s good in a sense and sad. If the needs are there we are missing them and need to find better ways to connect to these individuals.”
LaMar hopes to get the permit in time to open when the cold season starts again in October and have a list of referrals waiting to get in so that the center can be used.
But because the Devereux’s warming center has been open so many nights at once, it is now low on coffee, gloves and socks and in need of donations.
“We can also always use warm clothes and small-waisted men’s pants,” she said. “We really appreciate the support from the community because financially this is over and above our normal operating budget. If the community doesn’t support us, we can’t offer the service and then these people go to the casinos and Walmart to stay as warm and dry as they can.”
In fact, when the Devereux Center opened Monday morning, Johnson met a man at 9 a.m. who was soaked to the bone.
“I could have wrung his clothes out and got a ton of water,” she said. “We opened the clothes closet early. We have a dryer and dry their clothes to give back to them, but it is cold and wet out there.”
Donations can be brought to the center between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 1200 Newmark Ave. in Coos Bay. Donations can also be mailed to PO Box 3519, Coos Bay, or through its Facebook page and website.