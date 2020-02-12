{{featured_button_text}}
Isthmus Slough Bridge

While the Isthmus Slough Bridge, connecting Bunker Hill and Eastside, has been shored up in the past, it is still on the list of bridges needing to be rehabilitated by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

 Lou Sennick, The World

COOS BAY – Motorists traveling between central Coos Bay and the Eastside community can expect intermittent nighttime delays due to electrical work on the Isthmus Slough Bridge.

Flaggers may hold traffic up to 20 minutes between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. This will allow workers to test the electrical system of the drawbridge. Construction on the bridge is expected to be finished later this month.

For more information, contact ODOT Public Information Officer Dan Latham at Dan.Latham@odot.state.or.us or 541-957-3601.

