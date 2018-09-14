Nick Borgens joined Cub Scouts in North Bend and earned the Arrow of Light, cub scouting’s highest award. He started his career in troop 761 and later moved to Troop 156 where he served as a patrol leader, senior patrol leader and ultimately as a junior assistant scoutmaster. Throughout his journey in scouts he earned a total of 29 merit badges and attended several week-long summer camps, and was elected into the Order of the Arrow, boy scouting’s honor society.
Nick earned his Eagle Scout Award on Aug. 23. His Eagle Scout project was to build and install several squirrel boxes for the seniors at Ocean Ridge Center so they could view and feed their squirrels. Nick and 16 helpers spent 50 hours completing the project.
Nick will be a senior at North Bend High School this fall. In addition to school work, Nick played on the baseball team and served on the Hauser Volunteer Fire Department. He intends on attending college after graduating, but has not yet selected a college. He ultimately plans on entering the U.S. Coast Guard and becoming a rescue pilot.
What Scouting Means To Me
"Scouting to me is more than camping, bonding, making friends, and having a great time. To me, being a scout is about living a lifestyle based on the Scout Oath and Law using those points in your every day life and continuing that into the future. Not only being a safe and responsible person during camp outs and scouting events, but also using the same attitude towards everything else in life, such as work, school, and many other challenges that life may throw at you. Scouting is one of the best teachers for young men and boys to grow up listening to. It takes a certain person to be a true scout and make it all the way through, trying to live everyday with the Scout Law, Oath, and Motto in your mind.
Sometimes it is hard to always follow every step, but in the end it has always been worth it to me. Scouting is a mold for young men to learn important personality traits and how to work in a team and overcome challenges and it will all pay off when life throws you a curve ball.
Scouting has been a huge benefit in my life, it's insane to think that I have almost reached the peak on this long, hard and tremendously fun journey. Scouting has taught me to enjoy life as much as you can. It has always taught me that whenever you have the chance to set an example and be a good citizen or help someone out in need, you should always put out your hand. It is also important to not only show your scouting skills off in the public. It has shown me that doing something and being humble about it will get you better recognition, and sometimes you don't even need anyone to notice, as long as you know you did the right thing, your life will be happy. Scouting has had a huge impact in creating me into the person I am now. It has prepared me for my next steps in life, no matter what it is, I know as long as I stayed prepared I should be alright." - Nick Borgens