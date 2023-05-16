A newly-formed youth choir won a first-place trophy during their first-ever competition in Portland.
Now, the girls will get to travel to Los Angeles to compete against other Salvation Army singing companies from as far away as Alaska and Hawaii.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A newly-formed youth choir won a first-place trophy during their first-ever competition in Portland.
Now, the girls will get to travel to Los Angeles to compete against other Salvation Army singing companies from as far away as Alaska and Hawaii.
The experience has already been life-changing for the youth, said Salvation Army Captain Erin Kaufman, who has been leading the girls in the choir.
The group of young singers won the first-place trophy the first time they ever participated in the regional competition in Portland during the last weekend in April.
“We have a great big trophy that is just wonderful,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman said she and the other Salvation Army leaders told the youth they could do whatever they put their minds to before the competition in Portland. The judges could see their enthusiasm on stage.
“The way they sing together as a team is pretty incredible. And they were smiling and having fun – it wasn’t something they had to do. It’s something they wanted to do,” Kaufman said.
The choir leader said the songs they sing are technically difficult and they sing in 3-part harmonies. The Salvation Army is a Christian organization. One of the songs they sing is about courage and strength of bible characters.
During their trip to Portland, the girls’ choir members got to pick anything they wanted from McDonalds. Then they sang at the competition. Later they stayed the night at a Salvation Army camp in Boring, Oregon.
“They said it was the best day of their lives,” Kaufman said.
The singers are looking forward to an even bigger opportunity to travel to Los Angeles on June 9 to 12.
“We get to take our eleven girls. The Salvation Army pays for our flight and the hotel. Then we are going to begin fundraising so we can take the kids to Disneyland,” Kaufman said.
Very few choir members have ever flown on an airplane – or been to Disneyland.
“It’s a really big deal for these young girls. It’s life changing. It’s memory making.”
The Salvation Army captain said that is what her organization is about.
The Salvation Army offers a variety of programs for families that are free-of charge, including summer camps, music and sports lessons, martial arts and more. It gives children the opportunity to participate in activities that families otherwise wouldn’t have the resources to pay for.
“This levels the playing field for kids and helps them realize there is more out there,” she said.
Kaufman said she’s excited for the future of the girls’ choir. She also plans to encourage local youth to compete in other areas such as brass instrument playing, dancing and drama programs that are also offered through the Salvation Army.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In