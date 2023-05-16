Salvation Army Singing Company

After winning their first ever competition in Portland, young singers in the local Salvation Army singing company will get to travel to Los Angeles in June.

 Courtesy Photo

A newly-formed youth choir won a first-place trophy during their first-ever competition in Portland.

Now, the girls will get to travel to Los Angeles to compete against other Salvation Army singing companies from as far away as Alaska and Hawaii.

