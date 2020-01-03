COOS BAY — The New Year is here, and new laws are changing small aspects of life in Oregon, including business practices, how Oregonians shop and how they ride bikes, among other things.
House Bill 2509 – Bag Ban
Oregon businesses have made the change by law to stop giving out single-use plastic checkout bags to customers, except in certain cases.
The law requires that retailers charge no less than five cents each for paper bags, recycled paper checkout bags, reusable fabric checkout bags or reusable plastic checkout bags provided to customers. People who utilize government assistance programs like WIC, or EBT will not have to pay a bag fee. A restaurant may provide paper bags at no cost.
If a store is found in violation of the law, a $250 fine will be issued for each single use plastic bag given out.
Exemptions include packaged bulk items such as fruit, vegetables, nuts, grains, greeting cards, or small hardware items, frozen food, meat, fish, flowers, a potted plant, or other items because of dampness or sanitation.
House Bill 2341 - Accommodations for pregnancy-related conditions
New employee protections related to pregnancy, childbirth or a related medical condition.
This makes it unlawful for employers to deny reasonable accommodation to known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical condition.
You have free articles remaining.
Specifically the bill makes it illegal for employers with six or more employees to deny employment opportunities to an applicant or employee based on limitations of pregnancy, accommodate those limitations unless it would impose an undue hardship, discriminate or retaliate against an employee or applicant who has requested accommodation, or require an employee or applicant to take any other type of leave if the employer can make reasonable accommodations.
Senate Bill 998 – Rolling stop for bikes
Cyclists in Oregon will now be able to make what’s known as an “Idaho Stop,” at stop signs.
This means it is now legal for a cyclist approaching a stop signs to treat that sign as a yield, and if the intersection is safe they may continue without making a complete stop.
If a cyclist moves into an intersection where motor vehicles are moving they will still face a fine of up to $250.
Senate Bill 247 - Changes to Bottle Bill
The Oregon Bottle bill was updated to include containers that contain hard seltzer and containers that contain kombucha, along with the other types of beverage containers covered by provisions of the Bottle Bill.
The change also includes include milk and plant-based milk beverages in 4-ounce containers and up.
The new rules also require redemption centers to register each year with the OLCC and pay a $3,000 fee for each center, the proceeds of which will support the program.