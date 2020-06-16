COOS BAY — Bay Area Cancer Center has a new policy for visitors.
According to a press release from Bay Area Hospital last week, patients receiving care at the cancer center will be allowed one adult visitor at a time “per patient in the facility for provider appointments.”
However, visitors are still not permitted for appointments in the infusion room.
“Limited visitors will continue to be screened at the cancer center entrance, and anyone entering the facility will be required to wear a face mask unless they have a medical reason why they are unable to wear a mask,” the release said.
For more information, contact Communications Coordinator Olivia Alley at 541-267- 1991.
