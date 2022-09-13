Since the day she took over as executive director of the Nancy Devereaux Center, Tara Johnson has been asked repeatedly about opening a thrift store to support the center.
And for years, she always said no. For Johnson, the reason was simple - there are enough thrift stores in the community. But in the back of her mind, she kept the possibility open. But only if the Devereaux Center could open a high-end thrift store that was different than the existing nonprofit stores in the area.
The idea of that thrift store began to move toward reality when Johnson met Steve Davis. Davis had worked a thrift store for years and also had the dream of a high-end store to assist a nonprofit agency.
"Steve and I started talking about in December," Johnson said. "I made a presentation to the board, and they were all in agreement."
So in January, Johnson and Davis began looking for a location to open what would become the Dream Again Thrift Emporium. But finding the right location was not easy.
"We wanted to be somewhere we knew there would be a draw," Johnson said. "We looked at places everywhere from Empire to Bunker Hill to North Bend."
After almost signing a lease on a property in downtown Coos Bay, Johnson and Davis found their dream location in downtown North Bend.
"This space is a little smaller than we wanted, but we loved that is was downtown, and we quickly saw the vision of what it could look like," Johnson said.
In March, the Devereaux Center signed a lease on the old dress shop on Sherman Avenue, and went to work turning the building into the Dream Again Thrift Emporium.
While the building was in good shape, a lot of work went into making it the high-end thrift store Johnson and Davis had in mind.
"It was a lot of blood, sweat and tears," Johnson said. "We signed our lease agreement in March and didn't open until the end of August."
But the work was worth it when one walks into the thrift store. By appearance and quality of merchandise, it stands out from other thrift stores in the region. With high-end clothes, quality furniture and houseware and collectable dolls, the thrift store embodies what Johnson had hoped for.
Moving to the high-end thrift sector was not an accident. Johnson said the Devereaux Center and the work it does for the homeless needed a thrift store that sold items that would not be normally used for its clients.
"We are very careful when we bring things here they are not first and foremost better used by our clients," she said.
So when donations come in, clothing that can be given to the homeless is kept at the Devereaux Center and only the high-end items are brought to Dream Again. The challenge will always be getting quality donations, but Johnson sad the community has stepped up so far.
"It's amazing," she said. "We get the eclectic things. A couple of days ago we got some Mary Kay dishes. They are highly collectable. We have some high-end shoes and we have some things that are new with tags."
While the thrift store has opened quietly, Johnson said people have been very supportive so far. An official grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 21 and 22, but the store is open and serving customers today.
"We're excited to be a part of the downtown North Bend community," Johnson said. "Of course, business breeds business. We've had people from all over the country come in."
Every item sold at Dream Again will help the Devereaux Center in its mission to help the homeless get off the streets. So it makes sense, the new building will play a role in that. The storefront is the thrift store, but a downstairs portion of the building will be used for vocational training.
Johnson said while the vocational training will be open to the community, her dream is to help those in transitional housing, such as at Coalbank Village, get skills they can use to get jobs and get back on their own.
"We want to provide the scaffolding to help people read and write, help them get their resumes," she said. "We can help them prepare for interviews."
The Dream Again Thrift Emporium is located at 2051 Sherman Avenue in North Bend.
