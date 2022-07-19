COVID restrictions, staffing issues and other problems have plagued the criminal justice system for more than two years. To add to the confusion, a new state law that went into effect July 1 has imposed a whole new standard of rules related to who can be kept in jail and who cannot.
District Attorney Paul Frasier said Senate Bill 48, which passed the Legislature last year, is part of an effort by state lawmakers to reform the criminal justice system. Based on the law, the chief justice of the state Supreme Court put froth an order related to who can be held in jail pre-trial.
“Anybody that is charged with any non-person misdemeanors, any non-person Class C felonies, basically you take them to jail, and the jail is to release them on their own recognizance,” Frasier said. “There would be basically no conditions on the release other than them being required to show up in court.”
That level of crimes includes most petty crimes like theft, shoplifting, some breaking and entering crimes and things like disorderly conduct. Frasier said the list would cover most of what he calls “quality of life” crimes, crimes that impact people but do not injure anyone.
The second level of crimes changed in the new law included any non-domestic violence crimes, that are Class B or C felonies or misdemeanors. That would include most assaults and other somewhat violent crimes.
In those crimes, the people are supposed to be taken to the jail, processed and released with court conditions that are set in advance. Judge Martin Stone has set up the local conditions, and they include things such as staying away from the victim and refraining from alcohol or drugs.
The third level in the new law includes any Measure 11 offense, any sex crimes, any domestic violence and things such as felony stalking or strangulation. In those cases, the person must be taken to jail and be held until they can be seen by a judge. In most cases, that is done within 36 hours, but on weekends it could stretch to three or more days.
Frasier said even in that case, the new law can be confusing to law enforcement.
“This brings up an interesting question,” he said. “The vast majority of arrests are out there when the officer is on the street and assault happens, and the officer makes an arrest right there.”
But there are times when the district attorney gets an indictment and the court issues an arrest warrant. In those cases, the warrant often includes a bond amount. So when a person is arrested, they have traditionally been able to bail out immediately. But under the new law, they would have to be held until they can see a judge.
Frasier said the impact of the new law is still to be seen, especially if and when the jail opens up capacity to hold more inmates.
“How is this affecting us right now,” he asked. “Frankly, with our staffing issues at the jail, what’s happening in reality is a lot of people committing the low-level crimes are not being held.”
But there are still questions. Traditionally, if someone is picked up for being drunk or stopped while driving impaired, they are held until they are sober or until a sober person can pick them up. The new guidelines imply they should be released immediately.
“If someone has a disorderly conduct or even a DUI and they blow a .24, can we holed them until they’re sober,” Frasier asked. “We don’t know. We’re still working through things.”
Another element that could impact the district attorney’s office is a new requirement that anyone arrested and held must have a release hearing within two days. Before SB 48, prosecutors had seven days to create a report and make a case before a judge. With that narrowed to two days, it puts a lot more pressure on prosecutors.
“We have to jump on things relatively quick,” Frasier said.
While there is a new level of confusion, Frasier said his office and the jail staff are making progress.
“We’ll get through it,” he said. “We’ll see how this works. Judge Stone told us his general order is a work in progress. If we see a problem, we can ask him to tweak it.”
