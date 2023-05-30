A new training opportunity with Southwestern Oregon Community College will give community members the chance to get qualified for well-paying jobs in the construction industry.

Beginning fall term 2023, Southwestern will be offering cutting-edge heavy equipment simulation training for both high school juniors and seniors, and adults seeking an advantage when applying for a job that may include operating equipment such as forklifts, loaders, bulldozers, graders, cranes and more.

