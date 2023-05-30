A new training opportunity with Southwestern Oregon Community College will give community members the chance to get qualified for well-paying jobs in the construction industry.
Beginning fall term 2023, Southwestern will be offering cutting-edge heavy equipment simulation training for both high school juniors and seniors, and adults seeking an advantage when applying for a job that may include operating equipment such as forklifts, loaders, bulldozers, graders, cranes and more.
Darryl Dragon, the community college’s apprenticeship coordinator, said the jobs are out there.
“I think it will be great for our community because there are multiple contractors out there that can’t find qualified, experienced operators,” said Dragon.
“This will elevate you up,” he said.
This will be a state registered pre-apprenticeship program to train heavy equipment operators. Classes will be held at both the Coos and Curry campuses.
Representatives from the community college invited community members to test out the simulators on Thursday, May 18 at the Coos Campus.
Freddy Lund, owner of Tenstar Simulation, was at the event to answer questions about the training simulators. He said the simulators are an efficient, safe and environmentally-friendly way to train people how to use a variety of equipment.
“It is so much more efficient to be in a simulator than out in the field – in many ways – not only the cost of the machine but also from a safety perspective. It is completely safe. And it’s good for the environment – there is no fuel consumption,” Lund said.
One simulator can offer training for many different machines and vehicles. The simulators can also be set up to work together and train apprentices on teamwork.
“Also, we have a good scoring system so we can follow the progress of the student. It is a structured curriculum, so you can build up your skill level,” Lund said.
The community college’s apprenticeship coordinator Dragon said he already has agreements with local construction companies that will help to connect those who complete the program with well-paying jobs.
Usually, to get this type of training, someone has to already know someone in the industry, Dragon said.
“And on-the-job training could take years to gain the knowledge and expertise that this program can provide,” Dragon said.
Also a mistake won’t cost you thousands of dollars.
“You want to make a mistake here, on a simulator because that won’t cost you anything,” he said.
People from the community who are interested in participating in the program can email or call Dragon and leave a message.
“I am going to generate an interest list and I’m going to go to all of the high schools, so everyone will understand exactly how to get in the program,” Dragon said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In