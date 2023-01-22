South Slough restrooms

Work began last week to replace the 30-year-old restrooms at the South Slough Reserve. During construction portable restrooms will be available.

Work on new restrooms began last week at South Slough Reserve. South Slough Reserve will remain open to the public during construction and will be providing accessible portable restrooms for the public during regular business hours

The National Atmospheric and Administrative Association (NOAA) provided grant funds for the South Slough Reserve to upgrade the 30-year-old public restrooms. The finished project will include four separate restrooms that are fully accessible and non-gender specific. The lights, heating, and internal plumbing fixtures will be upgraded to current standards and be energy efficient.



