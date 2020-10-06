New ramps installed at Empire Boat Ramp facility

COOS BAY — The new floats were installed last week at the City of Coos Bay’s Empire Boat Ramp.
This location is a heavily used boat ramp facility accessed by both local residents and visitors from across the state, according to the City of Coos Bay. Five of the eight float docks on the south side of Empire Boat Ramp were showing signs of failure, so city staff removed them and closed the south side of the ramp until they could be replaced this year. The structural failure was caused by age and waves.
On May 19, the Urban Renewal Agency authorized staff to proceed with the purchase of replacement floats per the city's Emergency Procurement Rules. The city obtained three qualified bids from manufacturers recommended through Oregon State Marine Board. The Urban Renewal Agency approved a contract with the low bidder, KG Manufacturing, for replacing the floats for a cost of $122,344.12.
"We had hoped to have the new floats installed early in salmon season," said a City of Coos Bay spokesperson. "However, some of the contractor’s suppliers have been impacted by COVID-19, thus slowing down progress."
The timing of the issue with the floats was such that OSMB grants were not available. OSMB did assist with the plans for the float design. The city will be applying for OSMB grants for replacement of the remaining floats at the Empire Boat Ramp as well as replacement of the floats at the Eastside Boat Ramp.
