A unique on-site pharmacy specializing in a hands-on approach to delivering pharmacy care for people with complex, chronic health conditions held its grand opening within Waterfall Community Health Center in North Bend on Wednesday, joined by the center’s leadership and board of directors.
The new Genoa Healthcare pharmacy will serve individuals receiving services at Waterfall Community Health Center, a federally qualified health center with multiple locations in Coos County. The mission of Waterfall Community Health Center is to provide access to quality, integrated health services that meet the needs of individuals with barriers to care on the Southern Oregon Coast,
The on-site pharmacy ensures patients have convenient access to necessary medications and education about their prescriptions. Genoa’s integrated pharmacy model helps patients stay on their medications at a rate of more than 90%, compared to about 50% with a traditional approach. A study published in a peer-reviewed journal found that this type of integrated pharmacy also reduces emergency room visits and hospitalizations, which significantly reduces the total cost of care.
“Our new on-site pharmacy is part of our integrated healthcare model and patient-centered care,” said Andrea Trenner, CEO of Waterfall Community Health Center. “Our patients have busy lives and anything we may do to serve them better is our top priority”.
Waterfall Community Health Center and Genoa Healthcare leaders were joined by the center’s board of directors at the grand opening event. The board is in full support of adding services to enrich the patient experience and fulfill the center’s mission of promoting quality healthcare.
“We are looking forward to the beginning of a great partnership with Waterfall in North Bend and providing exemplary pharmacy services to the community," said Katie Lozano, Genoa’s director of operations for Oregon. “Experience shows that having a pharmacy onsite and a pharmacist as part of the care team improves outcomes for patients. This means the people we serve are more likely to stay on their medication plans and stay healthier.”
More information on Genoa Healthcare’s new pharmacy in Waterfall Community Health Center can be found at https://www.wfall.org/.
