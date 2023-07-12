Waterfall Behavioral Health Center

Waterfall Behavioral Health Center’s Community Mental Health Coordinator Devyn Downum and Behavioral Health Program Manager Jordon McLaren are creating an online community health hub to remove the barriers that make it difficult to access behavioral healthcare.

 Photo by Bree Laughlin

Community healthcare workers are creating a hub to take the mystery out of navigating the healthcare process.

The Coos Curry Behavioral Health Hub is a free online network being created to connect Coos and Curry County residents with local professionals who can help them with a variety of mental and behavioral health services.

