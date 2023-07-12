Community healthcare workers are creating a hub to take the mystery out of navigating the healthcare process.
The Coos Curry Behavioral Health Hub is a free online network being created to connect Coos and Curry County residents with local professionals who can help them with a variety of mental and behavioral health services.
“The issue is people don't know where to go, so we want to have this hub site be the place for people to find the services that they need,” said Community Mental Health Coordinator Devyn Downum.
Downum is creating the hub alongside Waterfall Behavioral Health Center’s Behavioral Health Program Manager Jordon McLaren.
The mission of the Coos and Curry County Behavioral Health Hub is to remove the barriers that make it difficult to access behavioral healthcare. Whether it’s in person or through telehealth, the hub aims to make the process easier and faster by connecting local residents to a therapist or psychiatric provider that meets their needs.
The cooscurryhub.com directory can be used to search for a provider by selecting from a variety of categories. The client can enter their age and their language preference. Clients can also pick a therapist preference if they have one.
They can search within Coos County, Curry County or Telehealth providers. They can also match their insurance preference (or no insurance) with those that the providers accept.
Clients can search for therapy for addictions, ADHD, anger management, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, chronic illness/pain, codependency, depression, eating disorders, family issues, grief, learning disabilities, life transitions, trauma, sexual abuse, sleep issues and many more. They can also choose the type of therapy they are looking for.
“This platform has counselors, so people that do that provide mental health therapy, and then also psychiatric providers, those who provide medication management for a myriad of different mental health, conditions and symptoms,” Downum said.
The list of providers will be narrowed down to include only those that match the categories that the clients choose. The hub provides a headshot of the local and telehealth providers, information about the services they provide, access to their websites and contact information.
If someone is in crisis, the hub includes a resource tab that will connect them with local crisis and mobile response teams.
While Downum and McLaren are both employed by Waterfall Behavioral Health Center, the hub includes providers from many different networks. Their goal is to get a comprehensive list of all community partners together in one spot.
“The need is so great, we can’t do it alone,” McLaren said. “It can be really challenging navigating this field, so this tool was created to make it easy and straightforward and get all of those providers together in one spot.”
The Coos Curry Behavioral Hub can be accessed at cooscurryhub.com. It also includes a link to reach Community Mental Health Coordinator Devyn Downum, if clients have any specific questions related to the site.
