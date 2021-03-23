COOS BAY ─ The Coos Bay Village is 25 to 30 percent complete, according to developer Gregory Drobot.
It is now to the point where an intersection off Highway 101 is required to safely navigate visitors to the waterfront businesses. This intersection will provide easy access to Front Street, which also includes the Coos History Museum.
“We were allowed to open the first three buildings without that intersection being operational,” Drobot said. “That’s because the site, even before we started, had access. So that access was grandfathered into development, but once you build up traffic to a certain point – which happens when you open up more businesses – then you are required to have a signal.”
The Coos Bay Village is a 12-building project. Construction began on the south side and is moving north, working towards the Coast Guard station on Highway 101.
So far, three buildings are built, occupied by tenants and fully operational. These businesses are Spectrum, Face Rock Creamery and Starbucks.
“The fourth building coming online in the next month is the largest building to date,” Drobot said. “It is on the water, closest to the museum. It will be occupied by 7 Devils Brewery and BBSI. We’re excited for that to open up.”
The fifth building is also under construction on Highway 101, directly north of the drive-thru Starbucks. That fifth structure is expected to be finished in June or July.
Drobot said the intersection is anticipated to be completed by mid-June.
He said all 12 of the buildings are expected to be finished and occupied by the end of 2022.
Drobot ballparked the current total cost for the Coos Bay Village, which is around $20 million. This cost includes $1.6 million from the City of Coos Bay’s Urban Renewal Agency, which is to help fund the intersection.
“I entered an agreement with the Urban Renewal Agency in 2018, where they were going to contribute $1.6 million for the completion (of the intersection),” Drobot said. “It’s not just an intersection with signals, it’s also a railroad crossing. So really you have two high-dollar projects occupying the same space that need to be done at the same time. That was always a funky entrance with Front Street, coming in at an angle without having turn lanes or signals, so this will make it safer for everyone.”
He pointed out the contributed money toward the intersection will benefit more than just the Coos Bay Village businesses.
“It’s important to remember that while the Coos Bay Village is the first to utilize or benefit from (the intersection), really it is a public benefit that will help every business and every property owner on Front Street because it will provide a safe access point for all Front Street,” he said. “…I think that is why the city was keen on making that investment….”
While the project has been ongoing, Drobot said costs overall have skyrocketed. This is partly due to COVID, he said, and supply shortages.
Drobot, who has been in the area since 2005, became interested in the Coos Bay Village endeavor because he likes to improve economic activity. As one of the owners of Bandon’s Face Rock Creamery, and with a background in real estate development, he saw the location of the Coos Bay Village as an opportunity.
“(The area) was a blighted, dilapidated former log and chip terminal,” he said. “It was an unpolished gem.”
The property, which is over seven acres, is right off Highway 101 and bay front views.
“There really was no other property like this available,” he said. “…It’s kind of the first major piece of property you see when you come into downtown Coos Bay, so it sets the mood and trend for the rest of the town and I like that.”
His vision is to create a village, while wanting people to remember how “beautiful and important the waterfront is….”
Since starting the development, he said there have been obstacles. These included how narrow the site was, as well as access to Front Street.
“It’s been a challenge, but the reward is what you’re seeing,” he said. “We’re building beautiful buildings that will be there for a long time and is a community asset for everyone.”
As the remaining buildings go up, he said there is room for tenants to sign up for spaces.
“…If there’s any businesses interested in checking our office space or retail or restaurant space, we have great spaces available,” Drobot said. “Now that this pandemic appears to have a shelf life, we’re getting more folks looking ahead and seeing where they want to be long term and have people who want to upgrade their space or move to the area from another part of the state or country. It’s exciting what we’re putting together there.”
For more information about becoming one of the tenants in the Coos Bay Village, contact Joel Sweet at Pacific Properties at 541-269-5263.
