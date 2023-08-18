Healing Trees artists Luke Nelson and Johanna Zimmerman are displaying their works of art in their first ever exclusive show at the newly-opened AKI studio and gallery.
The artists paint landscapes based on their experiences, infused with imagination, and fueled by scenes of the Pacific Northwest.
“We use light and color to evoke emotions and convey a sense of place within each landscape,” the artists said.
The painters find meditation and healing through art and nature, and they hope that those who view their works find healing in it as well.
“When I'm painting I get lost in the act of creation and the rest of the world melts away. I can spend hours on a painting and not realize that any time has gone by,” Zimmerman said.
“It's this kind of magical charge you feel when you get lost in the process of creation,” Nelson added.
Nelson said he’s experienced this sensation most acutely when playing music with others, and also in writing and other creative endeavors.
“Oil painting, however, has been incredibly powerful for me, and what is really interesting to see is how people respond to the work itself. That feeling I am chasing through the creative act emerges for the viewer. It is really something to see someone stop in their tracks because they are having an aesthetic response to the artwork,” he said.
The couple started painting seriously during the pandemic. They watched reruns of Bob Ross painting online and deciding to take Bob up on his declaration that "you can do it too."
“At first, it didn't feel that way, for us at least. Those first paintings weren't very good, but we enjoyed the process so much that we were already thinking about the next painting before we had finished the first. Before long, we were painting three, sometimes four, oil paintings a week,” Nelson said.
“I started feeling comfortable with the new technique and loved the new expansive scenes that I was able to create. My style continued to develop as I worked on playing with light and color,” Zimmerman said.
More recently, Zimmerman said she’s been painting scenes based local landscapes, such as Sunset Bay, the Siuslaw and Cape Arago.
“I’m still honing my style and am excited to see how it continues to grow and change as I grow and change as an artist,” she said.
The couple has sold their paintings locally and at pop up markets in Portland. Nelson said he also recently got into live painting, working on an oil painting during live events.
“I really enjoyed incorporating elements of that particular moment onto the canvas: the flow of a spontaneous conversation becomes the action in the color of the sky, a hearty laugh becomes a series of clouds, a couple new friends are trees on the horizon. Inspiration comes in many forms and it is exciting to find new sources,” he said.
The painting partners said they are excited to take the next step as artists showcasing their work in their first exclusive show.at the AKI Gallery.
“We have presented our work in group shows in the past, such as the Coos Art Museum's Biennial, but this is the first show where it is solely our paintings,” Nelson said.
Those interested in viewing and purchasing art from the Healing Trees Artists can visit the AKI Studio and Gallery in North Bend. More information about the artists can also be found at www.healingtreesart.com.
