Healing Trees Artists Johanna Zimmerman and Luke Nelson are the first artists to display their work at the new AKI Studio and Gallery in North Bend.

 Photo by Bree Laughlin

Healing Trees artists Luke Nelson and Johanna Zimmerman are displaying their works of art in their first ever exclusive show at the newly-opened AKI studio and gallery.

The artists paint landscapes based on their experiences, infused with imagination, and fueled by scenes of the Pacific Northwest.

