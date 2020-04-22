COOS BAY — The Small Business Development Center at Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering a free online course for businesses in need of assistance amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The four-part course, “Navigating a Crisis,” is designed to help businesses prepare for and survive a crisis, according to a press release from SWOCC.
“This course is appropriate now more than ever and will be offered in an online format to accommodate social distancing,” said the release. “Get help with crucial cash management, pricing and cost containment, supply chain management, and marketing!”
With the state’s restrictive mandates regarding social distancing and limiting large gatherings, the SBDC has implement a number of ways to reach business owners and community members in need of its services.
“The SBDC has been making use of online technology to continue to assist small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said the release. “Meetings are being held through videoconferencing. Classes are being offered through both videoconferencing and Facebook Live.”
For additional information, please contact Dr. John Bacon at 541-888-7182 or by email at john.bacon@socc.edu.
For more information and to register visit: https://bizcenter.org/centers/southwestern-sbdc/
April 28, 2020: Supply Chain Management
May 5, 2020: Marketing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In