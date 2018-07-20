The Coos History Museum unveiled its newest exhibit Thursday afternoon depicting the various missions and services conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard in the museum’s continued series of military theme displays.
The national exhibit, “U.S. Coast Guard Art: Through the Eye of the Artist,” offered visitors a chance to view paintings by artists showing images of rescue operations, surf boat patrols, buoy maintenance and more. The Coast Guard Art Program features about 2,000 pieces of artwork from various artists around the country and uses the collection to educate audiences about the daily operations of the Coast Guard.
About 15 pieces were included as well as two donated paintings from the museum’s permanent collection. Much of the artwork showed missions completed in the West and Northwestern parts of the country.
Executive director of the Coos History Museum Susan Tissot said she knew she wanted to get the local Coast Guard units involved as a way to accurately represent the work they do in the area. The USCG Sector North Bend, the USCG Chief Petty Officer’s Association North Bend and the USGS Aids to Navigation Team Coos Bay were all involved in Thursday s opening ceremony.
As part of a wider theme, Tissot said the museum wanted to focus on showing various aspects of military life and services through a series of exhibits. The Coast Guard exhibit is the third display in the series.
“For us, we just wanted to remind people how valuable having a Coast Guard station in our own backyard is,” said Tissot. “The amount of public safety work and community service that they do is tremendous.”
Aids to Navigation Coos Bay (ANT) Senior Chief Tom Hines said he saw the opportunity to collaborate with the museum as a good way to bridge the gap between the public and the Coast Guard.
“A lot of time people have no idea exactly what we do,” said Hines. “It’s nice to have events like this where we can have face-to-face conversations with the public and we can point to a painting and say this is what we do.”
Hines was instrumental in helping select the artwork for the exhibit and helped by picking out pieces he said he thought best showcased the work they do on the Oregon coast. He also helped coordinate the display of multiple artifacts from the USGC Sector North Bend and the ANT Coos Bay team. Items include a rescue swimmer survivor’s suit and a 1932 lighthouse service bell buoy, which was once stationed off the Alaskan coast aiding mariners with their location and warning of hazardous conditions.
“We tried to find art and artifacts that people would recognize easily,” said Hines. “We choose things people could relate to and reflect on.”
Coos Bay artist Jim Davenport, whose artwork is displayed in the exhibit, attended the opening ceremony and was among one of two artists who donated a painting to the museum. Davenport has been painting maritime art for over 30 years and served three years with the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 51.
“I have four generations of commercial fisherman in my family and they’ve all been plucked out of the ocean from the Coast Guard,” said Davenport. “The men and women of the Coast Guard just do a fantastic job. They go out there no matter what the conditions are and many people are still alive because of them.”
Thursday’s opening ceremony also featured a live search and rescue demonstration, a tour of a USGS ANT 26-foot boat, an HH-65 Helicopter flyover and a barbeque fundraiser by the USGS Petty Officer’s Association North Bend chapter.
The exhibit is scheduled to run through Sept. 16. Active duty military personnel and veterans are able to view the exhibit for free as well as their families. The museum does offer free admission the second Sunday of every month.