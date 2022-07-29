Liberty Theatre in North Bend has spent years upgrading its facilities, but one of the most public features was put in place Monday when two Moorish domes were placed on the roof of the theater. The domes are part of the ongoing process to repair and renovate the theater, which has offered live plays and other productions to North Bend for generations.
