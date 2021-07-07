Oregon State Police have released new DNA details that the law enforcement agency hopes will lead to the identification of a deceased child found in a rest area near the Oregon Coast.
On December 10, 2020, the Oregon State Police recovered the remains of a female child in the forest immediately adjacent to the H.B. Van Duzer Forrest State Scenic Corridor rest area east of Lincoln City.
Her body was inside a duffel bag that had been concealed in the forest near the rest area. Based on the condition of the remains, little was known about the deceased’s race, appearance, or other identifying characteristics. In an attempt to identify the deceased, OSP and Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office used a specialty lab to extract DNA information to aid in her identification.
With the assistance of Parabon Nanolabs, investigators now know more identifying details which will hopefully assist in her identification. The following new information is being released:
• Age: 7 – 9
• Eye color: Hazel / Brown
• Hair color: Brown / Black
• Skin color: Light Brown / Fair with no freckles
• Race: She has been identified as mostly Caucasian with some Central American ancestry
• She was wearing a pull-up diaper
Earlier anthropological and forensic dental examinations of the child determined she stood between 3’10’ and 4’6” tall.
OSP has been working in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children since the discovery of the child’s remains. Over the past six months, detectives have definitively ruled out more than 60 potential missing kids from information provided by NCMEC and tips from the public.
While investigators continue to work in partnership with NCMEC, there is a strong likelihood this child has not been reported missing. Investigators said they would like the public to know they are already considering all children listed on the NCMEC website and therefore, there is no need to contact the Oregon State Police to highlight those names.
This child would likely not have been seen since November 2020. If you have any information that might help investigators in identifying this child, please call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).
