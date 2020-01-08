NORTH BEND — The North Bend Public Library is once again inviting folks to explore the Roaring 20s with its new reading challenge – “20 books in 2020.”
Teresa Lucas, the library’s assistant director, said the idea to read books that were either published in the 1920s or set in the 1920s stemmed from the library’s interest in potentially hosting a Roaring '20s party to celebrate the new decade.
The "20 books in 2020" reading challenge kicked off earlier this month at the North Bend Public Library. Folks can pick up the suggested readi…
“A reading challenge is something that we do to challenge ourselves,” said Lucas. “It’s to get out of our comfort zones and to read things that we wouldn’t typically read… it’s just something fun that we give to people to do on their own for personal growth, personal enrichment and personal entertainment.”
The “20 books in 2020” challenge, which is outlined on the library’s website, encourages folks to choose a book from a number of categories such as true crime and historical fiction as well a list of recommended books.
As she looked up books to include in the challenge, Lucas said she was surprised to see a number of widely-popular titles such as “The Velveteen Rabbit” by Margery Williams, “Winnie-the-Pooh” by A.A. Milne and “Etiquette” by Emily Post that were published in the 1920s.
An instant favorite, the yearly reading challenge has even brought out a slightly competitive side to some of the library’s patrons as Lucas said a couple of people will race with one another to see who can finish the challenge first.
Over time, the challenges have changed in theme and focus with one year’s challenge being mirrored after the “Monopoly” board game, another centered on fitness and walking and last year’s encouraged people to read books from a list of outlined Dewey decimal numbers.
You have free articles remaining.
“The nonfiction piece to it really push people to their limits,” said Lucas. “My daughter for example didn’t realize the (Dewey) numbers were nonfiction and that told me that just because people are readers doesn’t mean they understand the library (system.) I’ve had other patrons tell me the same thing so last year’s challenge really took people all over the entire building.”
Gail Elber, of North Bend, said being part of last year’s challenge allowed her the opportunity to read and listen to books that she wouldn’t normally check out.
“I was interested in the 2019 challenge because I thought it would inspire me to read something more edifying than my usual spy novels,” she said.
As part of the challenge, Elber said she read her first ever graphic novel, a book entitled “War is Boring” by David Axe. Happy and proud that she completed last year’s challenge, Elber said she’s already begun on the new “20 books in 2020” challenge as she recently checked out “Ulysses” by James Joyce.
With no required registration or restrictions to joining, Lucas said anyone can take part in the challenge.
“Just give it a try,” said Lucas. “If it doesn’t work you’re not committed to it and you can stop at any time.”
For people interested in learning more about the challenge, visit the North Bend Public Library’s Facebook page or website at www.northbendoregon.us/library.