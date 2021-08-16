A 41st Coos County resident has died after contracting COVID-19 as the virus continues another surge in the county.
On Friday, the state announced 50 new cases were confirmed, making 383 active cases in Coos County. As of Friday morning, 12 people were hospitalized with the virus.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness, said the numbers being reported are similar to what the county saw at the height of the pandemic last year. Gleason said the 41st death was a man in his 70s.
Gleason said the increase in cases can be tied to people not wearing masks and not enough people getting vaccinated.
“It’s a tale as old as time,” Gleason said. “We have people in the community who we’re wearing masks and the vaccine rate is 60.2%. Until people figure out masks do work, and vaccines do work, we’re going to see more cases.”
On Thursday, the state reported 2,387 new COVID cases statewide with nine new deaths. Along with Coos County’s 55 new cases, Curry County had 25 and Douglas County reported 137.
A new mask mandate requiring people to wear masks indoors while at businesses went into effect Friday, and Gleason said Gov. Kate Brown had no choice but to issue the mandate.
“You can wear your mask, it’s effective,” Gleason said. “Double masking is even more effective. When we pulled the mask mandate, the numbers went up. So masks are effective. The mask mandate is something that needed to happen if you’re paying attention.”
Gleason said while the two most recent COVID deaths were in older patients, the area is seeing a change in those most impacted by the virus.
“We’re seeing a lot of younger people,” Gleason said. “It is pretty scary. Again, it’s primarily the unvaccinated population. Around 88% of the cases we’re seeing are unvaccinated.”
Gleason said there have been breakthrough cases in the county, where people who are fully vaccinated catch the virus. However, those cases are not the biggest problem.
“Even the people who have the vaccine and get infected, a fraction of them are getting hospitalized and are dying,” Gleason said. “We’re not seeing major kickback from people who got the vaccine. This is safe and effective. The science shows the masks and vaccines work.”
Gleason said the vast majority of the cases in the area are likely the Delta variant, which is three times more contagious than earlier versions of COVID.
Last week, Coos Health & Wellness issued a public health advisory due to the increasing COVID cases. The advisory, which will remain in effect, until active cases drop below 120, urge the community to take precautions due to COVID.
The recommendations included:
- Strongly encourage business/venues to implement indoor masking policies and social distancing;
- Encourage food establishments to reduce indoor capacity to 50% of normal operations;
- Outdoor events of larger than 50 to encourage masking and social distancing;
- Postpone any indoor events larger than 50 attendees;
- After travel by air or cruise ship, quarantine/isolate for three days upon returning or seek testing;
- If symptomatic, stay home from work and get tested; and
- Encourage vaccination at any local pharmacy or health clinic.
