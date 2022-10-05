Covid 19
Metro Creative Connection

A county-by-county analysis released today provides insights into the experiences of Oregonians in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Oregon by the Numbers, a comprehensive data resource compiled annually by The Ford Family Foundation and Oregon State University (OSU) Extension Service, maps the unique realities of all 36 counties in ways that community decision makers can easily use.

“We anticipated this year’s report would be the story of 2020 and the pandemic’s impact across the state, and that's partly true,” said Kasi Allen, the director of learning and knowledge management for the Foundation. “For example, kindergarten readiness and third grade reading data were impossible to collect, but we did gather exciting data for five-year high school graduation rates, which increased across both rural and urban communities.”

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments