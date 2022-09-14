Booster shots

Health officials say the most effective way to slow the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants is for people to be vaccinated and to receive booster shots.

 Metro Creative Connection

A new version of the COVID-19 vaccine that is designed to specifically target the latest variants of Omicron are now available across Oregon.

That's what Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health officer, reported Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
1



Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments