A new version of the COVID-19 vaccine that is designed to specifically target the latest variants of Omicron are now available across Oregon.
That's what Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health officer, reported Wednesday.
"The Food and Drug Administration and the CDC, followed by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, gave emergency use authorization to new, Omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters for the fall," Sidelinger said. "The decision means more than 2.7 million Oregonians are now eligible to receive a booster dose. The approved Moderna bivalent booster is authorized for persons 18 and older, while the Pfizer booster can be given to persons 12 and older."
The bivalent booster targets the BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants, which make up almost all of the new cases in Oregon and across the nation.
The updated booster will be the best way to protect ourselves and those around us from severe illness and hospitalization caused by the dominant BA.5 and BA.4 COVID-19 subvariants," Sidelinger said. "The updated booster, from either manufacturer, is safe and effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and even death."
While the number of doses available Wednesday was low, Sidelinger said more doses are coming, and he expects there will be enough to meet the need across the state.
As of today, 69,400 shots have arrived in Oregon — at sites receiving state allocations like local public health partners, at federal sites like Tribal health clinics and at pharmacies," Sidelinger said. "OHA expects two waves of orders to be delivered this week, or 75,500 doses. We also expect a similar number, another 75,500, to be delivered to pharmacies, for a total of at least 150,000, which we believe is enough supply to meet initial demand."
The new came out as the state reported cases counts and hospitalizations continued to drop.
Since OHA’s last update, on Aug. 17, daily reported case counts have decreased from a rolling seven-day average of 817 cases reported Aug. 17, to 495 reported Sept. 6," Sidelinger said. "This continues to track the trends that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting nationally. In Oregon, test positivity dropped from 9.2% reported the week of Aug. 21 to 8.0% reported the week of Aug 28."
Hospitals are also seeing fewer patients as the case count drops.
"Since our update on Aug. 17, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon continues to steadily decline, from a peak in mid-July. As of today, the umber of COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals is 269," Sidelinger said. "The latest forecast from Oregon Health & Science University’s modeling team led by Dr. Peter Graven, published Sept. 2, reported that as of the start of September, Oregon has seen a 44% drop in COVID-19-positive hospitalized patients from the peak of 464 reached on July 17. Dr. Graven’s update also reported that only 6% of occupied ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients."
With the pandemic easing, the Oregon Health Authority is changing the way it reports cases. Patrick Allen, the director of OHA, said the changes will allow OHA to work more on other health issues facing the state.
"Starting next week, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, we will shift from producing a daily COVID-19 Data Update to reporting cases weekly. We will continue to publish a summary table with downloadable data, including county-level confirmed and presumptive case counts, county-level COVID-19-related deaths, county-level COVID-19 tests and state-level emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illnesses," Allen said. "Most other COVID-19 dashboards, including the COVID-19 Cases by Zip Code, COVID-19 vaccination dashboards, Pediatric Report, Case Demographics and Disease Severity will be updated monthly on the second Wednesday of the month."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In