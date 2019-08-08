COQUILLE — A new youth pheasant hunt in the Coquille Valley Wildlife Area has been added to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s free pheasant hunts in September.
According to a press release from ODFW, youth hunters 17 and under can now sign up for the upcoming free pheasant hunts which are held across the state.
These events are in Central Point, Corvallis, Eugene, Irrigon/Umatilla, John Day, Klamath Falls, La Grande, Madras, Ontario, Portland/Sauvie Island and The Dalles (Tygh Valley), the release said.
“New this year, ODFW has also added a youth pheasant hunt at the new Coquille Valley Wildlife Area in Coquille,” the release announced.
The hunt in Coquille is Sept. 7-8.
To make this event happen, ODFW and partners stock pheasants at these special hunts to give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which don’t begin until October, the release said.
“Quail and dove also can be hunted,” the release read. “Volunteers often bring their trained hunting dogs to some events and hunt with participants. Some events begin with a shotgun skills clinic, so participants can practice clay target shooting before hunting.”
These events are only open to youth who have passed hunter education, and an adult 21 years or older must accompany to supervise, but can’t participate in the hunt.
“Youth pheasant hunts are a great chance for young hunters to find early success and put the lessons learned in hunter education classes to work in the field,” says Brandon Harper, ODFW hunter education coordinator in the release.
If a hunter and supervisor don’t have a hunter orange hat, eye protection and a hunter orange vest, ODFW will provide the equipment. Hunters also need to check in and out of the hunt, the release said.
“The hunts are free, though participants need a valid hunting license,” the release said.
Those licenses cost $10 for youth 12 and older, but are free for age 11 and under. Youth hunters age 12 to 17 also need an upland game bird validation, which costs $4. These can be purchased online or at a license sales agent or ODFW office that sells licenses. Licenses and validations will not be sold at the events.
“While most areas have a hunt both Saturday and Sunday, youth hunters may sign up for only one hunt,” the release said. “They are welcome to hunt stand by on the other day.”
For more information, visit myodfw.com/workshops-and-events for the local contact for each hunt.
For help signing up, contact Myrna Britton at 503-947-6028 or Myrna.B.Britton@state.or.us.