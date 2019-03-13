DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Roseburg Mental Health Advocacy Council hosted a grand opening to celebrate its first meeting at the Roseburg VA Medical Center on Monday.
The council, which is comprised of veterans, community partners and local advocates, was created to increase and improve access to mental health services to all veterans.
“Mental health issues for veterans can arise from a variety of issues stemming from their military experience including PTSD, military sexual trauma, traumatic brain injuries, substance abuse recovery and suicide among others,” said RMHAC Chair Jessica Lloyd-Rogers in a press release. “Some are evident during or shortly after transitioning and others can surface decades later.”
While the council is initially holding meetings in Roseburg, it does have plans to open sub-chapters in areas covered by the Roseburg VA Health Care System which include Coos, Douglas, Curry, Linn and Benton counties as well as Del Norte County in California.
According to the press release, anyone interested in learning more information about the council is encouraged to email Lloyd-Rogers at jessica.lloyd.rogers@gmail.com or keith.lewis2@va.gov.
A number of staff members from the Roseburg VA Health Care System are also a part in the council as well as numerous veterans’ service organizations.
The meetings will allow participants to share their opinions on various policies and relevant topics regarding mental health services that could potentially impact veterans.