COOS COUNTY — Coos County Area Transit has new a manager.
David Hope, who stepped into the new position Nov. 14, said he’s excited to learn more about Coos County and the ways he can help improve its transportation system.
“I’m very happy to be here,” said Hope. “It’s truly an honor and it’s work I love to do.”
With over 30 years of transportation experience, Hope relocated earlier this month from Florida where he worked at a number of rural counties including Collier, Hardee, Lake and Okeechobee counties.
In a previous interview with The World, Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins expressed her excitement in welcoming Hope to Coos County.
“I think he is going to bring a lot of experience to our transit department,” said Cribbins in the previous interview. “He is going to be able to take a look at the system and also bring best practices from other areas. It’s an exciting transition.”
You have free articles remaining.
In Florida, Hope assisted in creating new bus routes for residents in rural communities in need of transportation services to a number of locations, mainly including medical trips.
“People rely on the bus many times to get life-sustaining trips,” said Hope. “It’s a vital service.”
In 1985, Hope’s transit career began as he worked as a part-time bus driver in Daytona Beach. He later worked his way up the ranks as a dispatcher, supervisor and general manager at multiple transportation companies.
For the next few weeks, Hope said he plans on gathering additional feedback from riders, drivers and the community as a whole to learn what’s been working and what needs improvement.
“I want to get out there and do a good job for the area,” he said.