Douglas County Commissioners and local officials celebrated the opening of the North Loop at the Umpqua Dunes RV Park with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, May 23.
The project more than doubles the amount of campsites available at the County-owned facility in Winchester Bay. The newly opened camping loop also features group sites, five new cabins and a new commercial retail and market facility.
“We are excited to create an opportunity that really hasn’t existed in Douglas County before for dunes enthusiasts,” said Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice during the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Campers can access the dunes right from the park. With the addition of an onsite market, campers will have all the amenities they need, Boice said.
The new commercial facility includes laundry, a convenience store with snacks, cold drinks and pizza. It also has riding gear and supplies available.
The family that is leasing the market also operates the Pelican Plaza building just off Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
“We are fortunate to have a family that has been in this industry run this business,” Boice said.
Brothers Jeff and Steve Bailey said they are excited to open the store at the RV Park.
“We made it into a one stop shop,” Jeff Bailey said.
The Baileys brought a lot of popular items from their original store to the new location. They said they like the atmosphere being at an RV park, and tend to go out of their way for customers.
“Customer satisfaction is big for us after 30 years of doing this. People really appreciate that,” Steve Bailey said.
Commissioner Boice thanked the Baileys during the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, as well as his fellow commissioners, the parks department and Douglas County law enforcement.
He also reported that Morello Construction, which won the bid on both the South and North Loop campground projects, had done a great job.
Boice said the County used a significant amount of grant funds for the original land acquisition on the parcel formerly known as Discovery Park in 2018, as well as the South Loop campsites which opened in 2020 and the recently completed North Loop renovation projects. The majority of the project is now finished and open to the public. The new cabins are slated to be open in time for the Fourth of July holiday.
Umpqua Dunes RV Park is located at 1 Umpqua Dunes Way in Winchester Bay, Oregon. For more information, contact (541) 957-7001.
