Douglas County Commissioners and local officials celebrated the opening of the North Loop at the Umpqua Dunes RV Park with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, May 23.

The project more than doubles the amount of campsites available at the County-owned facility in Winchester Bay. The newly opened camping loop also features group sites, five new cabins and a new commercial retail and market facility.

