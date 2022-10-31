Scottsburg bridge 2

Antique cars make one final pass over the old Scottburg bridge before the new bridge was opened.

 Contributed photo

Lined with steep hills and tall trees, Oregon Highway 38 can be a dark and challenging drive for some travelers. But ODOT has lit the way for those who pass through the small town of Scottsburg.

Earlier this week, ODOT turned on the lights of the pylons at each end of the new Scottsburg Bridge, which spans the Umpqua River about 15 miles east of Reedsport.

Scottsburg bridge

New bridge pylon lights cut through the fog at the new Scottburg bridge.
