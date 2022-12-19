Coos County Ribbon Cutting

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), parent organization to BottleDrop, today announced the opening of its brand new BottleDrop Redemption Center serving the communities of North Bend and Coos Bay.

This new facility will allow area residents to return up to 350 beverage containers per day, participate in the popular Green Bag Program, and will open new fundraising opportunities for local nonprofits through the Blue Bag Program making it more convenient than ever for the people of Coos County to redeem their bottles and cans. The redemption center will also feature a new bulk counting device, the Stream Count AI, which uses advanced technology to instantly count container returns, reducing lines and saving time for customers.



