This new facility will allow area residents to return up to 350 beverage containers per day, participate in the popular Green Bag Program, and will open new fundraising opportunities for local nonprofits through the Blue Bag Program making it more convenient than ever for the people of Coos County to redeem their bottles and cans. The redemption center will also feature a new bulk counting device, the Stream Count AI, which uses advanced technology to instantly count container returns, reducing lines and saving time for customers.
“Oregon’s Bottle Bill remains a big piece of our environmental legacy, and I’ve been a strong supporter of expanding access to the Green and Blue Bag programs in our coastal communities,” said State Senator Dick Anderson. “The full-service BottleDrop Redemption Center in North Bend is a key addition to the network and will greatly enhance convenience for local residents. Since I took office, bag drop locations have been added in North Bend, Florence, Lincoln City, Tillamook, and Warrenton, helping ensure that coastal Oregonians have excellent access to their container refunds, and that our environmental and recycling outcomes continue to lead the nation.”
Oregon’s Bottle Bill continues to be an environmental success, garnering the highest redemption rate in the nation in 2021. Last year, over 800,000 BottleDrop account holders dropped off more than 11.2 million Green and Blue Bags in Oregon.
“I couldn’t be happier to see a BottleDrop Redemption Center opening in North Bend,” said State Representative Boomer Wright. “I have been a very strong advocate to bring convenient container return options like the Green Bag program closer to home for our residents on the coast. The BottleDrop network expanding to our area will make returning containers easier than ever, will relieve the pressure on local retail stores, will add jobs to the local economy, and will continue to boost our recycling outcomes even higher.”
With this new BottleDrop Redemption Center and bulk counting device, returning containers will be even more efficient and convenient for south coast residents.
“I’m very excited to see container returns get even easier for our customers, with options like the Green Bag program coming to town.” Said Bill Caldwell, President of McKay’s Markets and Northwest Grocery Association Board Chair. “We’re deeply committed to consumer convenience and environmental stewardship, and this redemption center will make strong progress on both fronts.”
How does BottleDrop’s Green Bag system work?
BottleDrop account holders purchase designated bags for a small fee and print bag tag stickers with QR codes linking their bags to their accounts at the kiosks located on site at all bag drop locations. Customers then fill the bags with redeemable bottles and cans and drop them off at any BottleDrop location statewide. BottleDrop will count the containers and credit the account within seven days. There are a number of convenient ways account holders can spend their redemption funds:
- Withdraw them for cash
- Get an extra 20% by using their funds to shop with store credit at participating retailers through theBottleDrop Plus program;
- Save for education by linking their BottleDrop Account with an Oregon College Savings Plan Account; or,
- Donate to a charity of their choice throughBottleDrop Give.
New customers can sign up for a BottleDrop accountonline, through themobile app (search for “BottleDrop Account” in the App Store or on Google Play), or through the BottleDrop kiosk located inside the North Bend Redemption Center. Green Bags are also now available for purchase and customers can print their bag tag stickers at the Center’s BottleDrop kiosk as well.
Push Plus to get 20% More
BottleDrop account holders can get even more from their refunds through the Plus program. By pushing Plus at the in-store kiosk at participating retail locations, account holders can get 20% more back on their bottle and can returns to shop with in-store credit. This program is available to all new and existing customers, and over 185,000 Oregonians took advantage of the program in 2021.
Participating nearby PLUS stores:
· Safeway – 1735 Virginia Avenue, North Bend
· Safeway – 230 E Johnson Avenue, Coos Bay
· Fred Meyer – 1020 S 1st Street, Coos Bay
Innovation at the heart of BottleDrop
The Stream Count AI rapid bulk container counter, developed by OBRC here in Oregon, will significantly increase the speed and efficiency of container counting, saving significant time for customers. The process begins when customers empty their containers onto a conveyor belt, which uses artificial intelligence and a neural network to instantly recognize, count, and credit containers. Customers receive a voucher at the end of the transaction and can redeem it for cash immediately. The facility will also be outfitted with reverse vending machines for customers who prefer to redeem containers one-at-a-time.
The new Redemption Center, located at 1701 Newmark St in North Bend, is now open to customers.
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is the industry steward of Oregon’s nationally recognized beverage container redemption system and operator of the BottleDrop network. Headquartered in Clackamas, Ore., OBRC is a statewide, not-for-profit cooperative, formed by the beverage industry to serve as the operational steward of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. OBRC helps keep Oregon beautiful by providing outstanding services to partners, distributors, retailers and the public for the recovery, reuse, and recycling of beverage containers. Through OBRC’s BottleDrop Redemption Centers and container pickup service for more than 2,000 retail partners, the co-op recycles nearly two billion beverage containers annually, protecting the Oregon we love, supporting the causes we cherish, and inspiring innovation beyond our borders – all without any taxpayer funding. To learn more, visit bottledropcenters.com or obrc.com
