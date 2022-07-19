West Coast Contractors, Inc., and their sub-contractor, CR Combustion, Inc., recently delivered the new Riello Array high-efficiency condensing boiler to the North Bend Municipal Pool as part of the major infrastructure upgrade that is underway.
The Riello Array is a pre-packaged boiler plant, the new standard in boiler efficiency, redundancy and reliability. Each Array boiler utilizes multiple heat exchanger modules, providing high turndown and multiple boiler redundancy in one packaged unit. A single Array boiler provides superior uptime reliability that is only found in larger boiler plants and multi boiler systems.
The boiler was paid for with grant money from the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation as part of the Phase I repairs and upgrades, which included removal and replacement of the existing 1984 boiler and 1956 pump and filtration system.
The pump and filtration system were original to the pool, which opened in November 1957. The filtration system is still on order and is necessary to re-open the pool, which is slated for November 2022.
