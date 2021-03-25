Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller announced the installation of five new permanent ballot boxes that were installed March 15throughout the county.
The clerk was able to purchase these drop site boxes through federal grant funds for ballot security. The new ballot boxes are ready for use in the upcoming May 18 Special District Election. Voters will now have the option of dropping their voted ballot off at one of the new outside drop boxes or mailing their ballot back with pre-paid postage.
The new drop site boxes will be available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day for voters’ convenience. These easily accessible, permanent outside ballot drop sites will replace the previous inside drop site locations throughout the county.
The new drop site locations are: Powers City Hall, Myrtle Point City Hall, Bandon City Library, North Bend City Library and Lakeside City Hall. The new ballot drop boxes will join the boxes previously installed at the Coos Bay City Hall and Coos County Courthouse in Coquille. There will now be a permanent outside ballot box in every city in Coos County, providing easier access for depositing your voted ballot. The new drop site locations will be posted on the Coos County Election website for easy reference.
