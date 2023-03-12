New apartment building is leasing now

In an effort to ease the housing shortage in the area, one developer has opened a 94-unit apartment complex in North Bend. Eagle Crest Village Apartments in North Bend is now leasing units for rent.

The former Bay Crest Village, built by the Catholic church in 1957, with an additional building added in 1976, is located at 3959 Sheridan Ave in North Bend. Ray Tate bought the building intending to turn it into an apartment complex. The complex is comprised of three separate buildings. After two years of renovations, it is ready for occupants.



