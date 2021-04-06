Rebecca Heinricy, former financial officer for Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, has been named chief financial officer for NeighborWorks Umpqua, effective April 5.
Heinricy comes to NeighborWorks Umpqua from Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, a nonprofit community action agency located in California with over 1,200 employees. She served as a financial officer and brings years of experience and expertise in finance and accounting practices.
Previously, she started at Fresno EOC in 2002 as a senior accountant and progressively advanced to her current position as financial officer in 2016. She also worked at BDO Seidman, LLP as an audit associate for three years before joining Fresno EOC.
“We are excited and fortunate to have gotten someone of Rebecca’s caliber to join NWU; I am really looking forward to Rebecca’s contributions,” said John Fowler, the interim chief executive officer.
Heinricy earned her master’s degree in accountancy and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, graduating with magna cum laude from the University of Denver in Colorado. She also is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in two states.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity to bring leadership, vision, and integrity within an organization that has a positive impact in the community,” Heinricy said.
She will bring immediate financial support and success to NeighborWorks Umpqua and its staff. She will be starting in her position remotely on April 5, and then relocate to the Oregon area with her family in June at the end of the school year.
