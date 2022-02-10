Matt Wilbanks never wanted to be a watchdog for Coos Bay and North Bend, but when a friend called, he was eager to help.
"One of my friends had a shop on Ocean Boulevard in the Empire District," Wilbanks explained. "His shop equipment yard got broken into four times in a month."
The first time, thieves made off with $35,000 in tools and during a later break-in, they stole props from a boat. So when the friend called, Wilbanks agreed to help.
Technically homeless, Wilbanks began parking at the shop at night with his dog to keep an eye on the place.
"There's a dichotomy of crimes going on here," Wilbanks said. "There's your disorderly conducts and there's burglary crews. The last time, I actually interrupted them and got attacked."
That night, one of the robbers hit Wilbanks' dog over the head before escaping. After than incident, Wilbanks reached out to a group of friends and discussed starting a group to keep an eye on the area.
"Shortly after that, we started the Neighborhood Watch,' Wilbanks said. "We want them to know we are watching. We just started out with a bunch of our friends. There are eight to 10, but we are hoping to expand."
The Neighborhood Watch group has been in the news for a couple of reasons. First, they openly carry guns, part of the effort of being seen. Second, they are very open about what they do. Wilbanks started a Facebook page, where the group regularly updates followers about what the group say the night before. Wilbanks said the page is designed to be a clearing house of local crime information.
Wilbanks said while all the members have guns, they are not an amateur bunch with plans to use them.
"Most of us have a good amount of training," he said. "I was in the military, I spent 13 years in private security and I was in the police reserves. Unless someone's life in in danger, a gun will not come into the equation."
The Neighborhood Watch group began primarily in Empire, where many of them live, but it has also spent times in other areas of Coos Bay. They have seen a lot of crime while on patrol, and in each case, they have called the police and waited for officers to respond. At no time have they used or threatened to use their weapons.
"Unless it's a violent crime in progress where someone might get hurt, that's the only time we'll step in," Wilbanks said. "If it's a property crime, no."
Wilbanks said the group has met with Coos Bay police and has also spoken to the North Bend police chief in the past.
"We're talking to the police chief, and we're of the same mindset, be the best witness you can be," he explained. "If I see someone breaking into a residence, I'm going to back off so they don't see me and call the cops."
Wilbanks said reports that he and the Neighborhood Watch are targeting the homeless is simply off base.
"I'm homeless," he said. "Granted, we are not in the exact same position, but I'm homeless. We care about behavior."
During their patrols, the Neighborhood Watch has seen some homeless people committing crimes and have called the police. But they have also seen many doing good.
Wilbanks said one night he was approached by a man asking for food at Burger King. After Wilbanks gave him $19, the man went in Burger King to get food and came out a few minutes later with a broom an dustpan and started cleaning the parking lot. Wilbanks said he was so impressed, he gave him food from a stash the group bought to help others.
"I'm not going to paint the homeless with a broad brush," he said. "Ninety-nine percent of them are not a problem, but the 1% are creating havoc."
While Wilbanks has heard the criticism of his group, he said many in the community, especially business owners are happy he and others are keeping an eye on the region.
"Other than the talking heads writing letters or on the Internet, I have never heard a negative word from anyone," he said.
To follow the Neighborhood Watch group, follow Coos County Neighborhood Watch on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In