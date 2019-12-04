EMPIRE — Oregon Coast Outreach fed nearly 160 homeless individuals on Thanksgiving Day.
The faith-based organization was allowed to set up heated tents in the parking lot at the Nancy Devereux Center on Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where volunteers served hot food and passed out donations of blankets and socks.
“We had the most volunteers than we’ve ever had,” said Kermit Gaston, director of Oregon Coast Outreach. “We had a couple families show up to help volunteer too.”
Gaston started the nonprofit in January of this year, but found himself on the path to help people in need 12 years ago.
“I had a vision of feeding God’s people, so I started a food bank in Bandon at a church and ran that for 12 years,” Gaston said. “Then last year we felt God wanted us to move and this is the vision we had. I’m doing what I’m supposed to do.”
Since starting Oregon Coast Outreach almost a year ago, Gaston and his family, along with volunteers, have traveled across the South Coast feeding the homeless. They have set up in Riddle, Myrtle Creek, Myrtle Point, Coos Bay and Reedsport. When the nonprofit arrives to a location, they set up for three days, providing six hot meals.
“Some churches have partnered with us and allowed us to do those things and some just want a meet-and-greet after service, so we do that too,” Gaston said. “We go where the need is.”
Since starting the nonprofit in January, Gaston estimates the homeless population is about the same wherever he goes. However, the most meals they ever served in one location was in Charleston where over 100 showed up for each of the six meals served that weekend.
Meanwhile, he said the homeless population in Reedsport isn’t large but when he served hot meals there more than just the homeless showed up.
“We had a lot of community members show up,” he said. “We meet the needs of the area and invite organizations to provide information when we do the meals, anything to help people, to make it easier for them to get through life.”
As for the Thanksgiving meal at the Devereux Center, Gaston said he enjoyed watching the volunteers interact with the people being served.
“It was marvelous to watch,” he said.
With the weather getting colder, the nonprofit is accepting donations of canned goods, as well as hats, gloves and blankets. To donate, volunteer at the upcoming Christmas meal in Charleston, or to request the organization to feed homeless in your area, call Gaston at 541-404-8100.
There also is a donation list on the Oregon Coast Outreach Facebook page. For more information, visit www.oregoncoastoutreach.org.
“We always want volunteers,” Gaston said. “We want people to come down. We are biblically based but don’t preach, just play worship music and try to meet the needs of the people.”