SOUTH COAST — The National Weather Service announced Friday temperatures on the coast will reach near freezing conditions from now until Monday night.
Cold temperatures are expected throughout southern Oregon and northern California with 20s across the west side valley, according to its Medford office weather update.
“These cold temperatures will increase refreeze potential on area roadways,” said the update.
A front, that arrived Thursday, will work its way toward the coast and coastal ranges will also bring moderate rainfall and mountain snow. Light winds and rain showers will continue through Monday.