At noon on Saturday, October 30, North Bend Public Library presents “Scary Food,” a webinar by Stephanie Polizzi of the Oregon State University Extension Service.
What hidden evils are lurking in our food? Start off the thrills and chills with a spooky talk that will scare anyone into eating vegetables. Stephanie, a registered dietitian, shared many of both natural and added ingredients in the foods we consume regularly. It’s important to increase awareness of these compounds to protect our health. Halloween scares shouldn’t involve your health and by the end of the webinar, participants will know how make food choices to avoid health problems that may haunt them in the future.
The webinar will be a Zoom presentation. The link, https://beav.es/UfW, will also be available at the library’s website and Facebook page. The presentation is expected to last about an hour.
For information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org or visit http://northbendoregon.us/library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In