At 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, the North Bend Public Library will close the book on the summer reading program with a campfire singalong at Simpson Park. The campfire will be located near the playground at the southern end of the park.
Local musician and singalong enthusiast Gail Elber will lead attendees in songs from the book Rise Up Singing, a compilation of over one thousand songs. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own copies, and there will be copies available to share. An assistant with a clipboard will write down requested songs and page numbers.
