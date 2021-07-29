In the coming months, libraries in North Bend, Coos Bay and Lakeside will begin offering a service that could have a big impact on the community.
Haley Lagasse, library director at the North Bend Library, announced Wednesday the library received a $158,000 grant to hire a social worker to help community members access care and other things they need.
The grant came from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act, administered by the State Library of Oregon.
When Lagasse wrote the grant application, she intentionally added Coos Bay and Lakeside to the grant because she felt a social worker could benefit all three communities.
“Social services are a regular part of what we support the community with in the library,” Lagasse said.
She said when the library was working on a strategic plan, many community members said they would like to be able to access social services while visiting the library.
The grant was approved last week, and Lagasse said the hard work is just starting.
“We have a lot of work to do to get it off the ground,” she said. “But we hope to get it started in the fall.”
Lagasse said her goal is to partner with an existing practice to find a mental health professional to fill the position. That person would then have hours in the libraries in North Bend, Coos Bay and Lakeside every week.
They would be available to meet with library guests and help them do things like apply for jobs or find resources such housing, food, elder care and more. Ultimately, Lagasse said the social worker could offer monthly classes where they bring in community providers to explain how they can help people.
Lagasse said having a social worker on site will have a big impact on the community.
“The library and our staff already interact with people on a daily basis,” she said. “I think it will have a tremendous impact on our community. Having a dedicated presence in the library that serves this purpose means we have someone here who can interact with people on a regular basis before they reach a crisis.”
Lagasse the public libraries in the region have already built a level of trust with the community, which will make it more likely for people to reach out to the new social worker. She said all services will be free and available to anyone in the community.
“in order to receive services, they will just need to visit the library during open hours,” Lagasse said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In