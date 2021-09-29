At 9 a.m. each Friday in October, join dance instructor Stacy Rose and the North Bend Public Library on Zoom for “Many Lands, Many Dances.” Each Friday, Rose will teach a different folk dance from around the world.
Zoom attendees will enjoy hearing unique music and learning about different cultures.
This fun class is open to all ages and abilities and will provide effortless exercise.
For those with mobility or balance issues, dancing while sitting in a chair still counts as dancing. No special clothing or footwear needed.
Rose began teaching international folk dancing in 2009. She teaches concisely and with clarity while spreading joy. For information, her website is http://www.stacyrosedance.com/.
To register for a class, go to https://tinyurl.com/5sh569ut. Each class lasts one hour.
For information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org or visit http://northbendoregon.us/library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In