Mental health is an essential part of our overall well-being and has a significant impact on our relationships, productivity, and ability to adapt to change and cope with adversity. Unfortunately, mental illness affects many Oregonians and often becomes life-threatening, increasing the risk of suicidal thoughts and attempts. Early identification and treatment can make a profound difference in the successful management of mental illness and recovery. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Jessica Engelke presented a Mental Health Awareness Month proclamation.
CITY OF NORTH BEND, OREGON PROCLAMATION
Whereas, there is a proven connection between good mental health and overall personal health; and
Whereas, mental illnesses affect almost every family in America; and
Whereas, people with mental illnesses recover if given the necessary services and support in their communities; and
Whereas, people with mental illnesses make important contributions to our families and our communities; and
Whereas, millions of adults and children are disabled by mental illnesses every year; and
Whereas, only one out of two people with a serious form of mental illness seeks treatment for his or her mental illness; and
Whereas, stigma and fear of discrimination keep many who would benefit from mental health services from seeking help; and
Whereas, research shows that the most effective way to reduce stigma is through personal contact with someone with a mental illness; and
Whereas, good mental health is critical to the well-being of our families, communities, schools, businesses; and
Whereas, greater public awareness about mental illnesses can change negative attitudes and behaviors toward people with mental illnesses;
NOW THEREFORE, I, Jessica Engelke, Mayor of the City of North Bend, do hereby proclaim the month of May 2023 as Mental Health Awareness Month
IN WITNESS THEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and have caused the Seal of the City of North Bend, OR to be affixed this 23rd day of May 2023.
