North Bend Mental Health

Pictured left to right: North Bend Council President Larry Garboden, Councilor Jenny Jones, Mayor Jessica Engelke, Devereux Center Development Director Barbara F. Milliron, Councilor Susanna Noordhoff, Councilor Barbara Schultz, and Councilor Pat Goll.

 Contributed photo

Mental health is an essential part of our overall well-being and has a significant impact on our relationships, productivity, and ability to adapt to change and cope with adversity. Unfortunately, mental illness affects many Oregonians and often becomes life-threatening, increasing the risk of suicidal thoughts and attempts. Early identification and treatment can make a profound difference in the successful management of mental illness and recovery. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Jessica Engelke presented a Mental Health Awareness Month proclamation.

CITY OF NORTH BEND, OREGON PROCLAMATION

