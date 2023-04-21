Mayor Jessica Engelke, together with North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough, issued a proclamation recognizing April 2023 as Child Abuse Awareness Month.
National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month acknowledges the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. According to the 2021 Child Maltreatment report, there were nearly 590,000 victims of child abuse and neglect reported across our nation.
Prevention and education services, such as those provided by the Bay Area Hospital Kids’ HOPE Center, can help protect children and strengthen families. The Kids’ HOPE Center exists to reduce child abuse through community awareness and intervention and to provide support for healing and victim justice.
The HOPE Center holds an annual Pinwheels for Prevention event to create awareness surrounding Child Abuse Awareness Month in April. The pinwheels planted earlier this week at the Kids’ HOPE Center represent the 309 child victims served during the previous calendar year.
This event, while sobering, was also a celebration of the fantastic work of the Kids’ HOPE Center and to thank our community partners that support the work of the Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In