Child Abuse Month

North Bend City Council, Police Chief Gary McCullough, and representatives from the Bay Area Hospital Kids’ HOPE Center, CASA of Coos and Curry Counties, and Every Child Coos.

 Contributed photo

Mayor Jessica Engelke, together with North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough, issued a proclamation recognizing April 2023 as Child Abuse Awareness Month.

National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month acknowledges the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. According to the 2021 Child Maltreatment report, there were nearly 590,000 victims of child abuse and neglect reported across our nation.

