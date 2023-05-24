North Bend Jubilee

Coos Bay firefighters participate in the parade during the 2019 annual July Jubilee in downtown North Bend.

 Ed Glazar, The World

The North Bend City Council voted unanimously to take greater control over the July Jubilee with a goal of making the event a year-round festival.

The council voted to make a three-person council committee to oversee July Jubilee, which is returning to the city after a three-year absence due to COVID.

