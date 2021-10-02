The North Bend City Council voted unanimously to seek a consultant capable of performing a complete review of the city's police department.
Last week's vote authorized the city administrator to search for a consultant to review all aspects of the police department. The council would still need to approve a contract before the review could begin.
The review comes after a challenging few years for the police in North Bend, dating back to May 2020 where voters approved measure 6-177 to cut the city's public safety fee in half, in effect removing much of the way the city was funding the department.
"There have been long-standing concerns from law enforcement, City Council and the community regarding staffing the North Bend Police Department: community policing, overtime, work/life balance, training, recruitment and retention have been under discussion dating back to the public safety fee reduction that occurred in May 2020," Mayor Jessica Engelke said following the meeting. "These issues were again addressed in public meetings earlier this year. To address the concerns, the City Council voted to secure an outside consultant capable of performing a 360-degree review of our police department, policies and practices. This will include a professional law enforcement study that the council intends to use as a basis for preparing a strategic plan for future growth and development."
Engelke said the review would look at:
·Efficiency, staffing, deployment schedules, overtime and department operations;
·Organizational strengths and weaknesses,
·Projections, inferences or recommendations for managing the workload of the agency; and
·Pay and analysis of similar-sized agencies in Oregon, including associated incentives and benefits.
The North Bend Police Department has been in the news many times since voters cut the public safety fee. Before the election, the city said if the voters cut the fee, it would require the city to cut police and eliminate overnight coverage.
While the voters cut the fee, and the city did reduce the police budget slightly, the drastic measures many expected have not come to pass.
When COVID shut down the city pool in March 2020, money budgeted for the pool was moved to the police department to keep 24-hour coverage. In the 2021-22 budget approved earlier this year, the council approved $3.56 million for police. That was lower than the 2020 budget but more than 2019, 2018, or previous years.
The World filed a public records request to determine the cost of police to North Bend. According to information released by the city, North Bend pays its patrol officers between $25.89 and $34.48 hourly, depending on rank and experience.
With all incentives and benefits included, patrol officers cost the city between $117,500 and $131,200 annually, increasing to $144,440 for sergeants, $167,300 for the captain, and $182,000 for the police chief. In comparison, dispatchers cost between $89,800 and $108,100 and record clerks between $88,700 and $91,300 with all benefits.
The police department has moved from a high of 21 officers in 2019 to 16 today. At the time of the public safety fee vote in May 2020, the department had 20 officers.
Police Chief Robert Kappelman made news in May when he told the council he was changing the way the department would operate due to staffing shortages.
He told the council police would likely not answer all calls for service, opting to focus on preserving life. He said while some calls require officers to be warriors, many do not. In those calls, he said his officers would be trained to have more of a guardian mentality, focusing on preserving life over property.
"I’ve only been here eight years, and there are places my family won’t go anymore because it’s not safe,” Kappelman told the council during an April work session. “It wasn’t that way eight years ago.”
In the last few weeks, Kappelman also told the council his department would likely not enforce a new camping ordinance if the council approved one.
Engelke did not bring up any specific incident when discussing the council's review, only saying the council is looking for as much information as it can get.
"The city remains committed to receiving quality input to move us forward in addressing these previously-raised concerns going back to 2017 when the public safety fee was imposed on taxpayers and most recently raised in a letter to our attorneys," Engelke said.
The mayor declined to discuss the contents of the letter.
