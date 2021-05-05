The North Bend City Council took a major step toward making improvements it wants in the city by formally adopting the 2021 council goals recently.
The goals have been an issue the council has discussed since January, and the finalized list will be used by city staff to prioritize funding and efforts in the future.
"This is going to be the beginning where we work together as a team to tackle these," Mayor Jessica Engelke said.
The goals and list of projects the council will prioritize were broken into four primary areas.
Goal one was listed as identify and secure additional revenues for the long-term sustainability of our city.
Some of the prioritized strategies under that goal included creating a implementing a citywide capital improvement plan. Most of the specific plans were under this section. Some revenue strategies were exploring funding options and future of the city's pool, identifying funding for road improvements, developing a capital improvement plan for police, replacing equipment for the fire department and funding for the library, parks, community center and wastewater treatment plant.
Other strategies under the goal were:
Develop Public Works funding source, develop join city-county plan for annexing property and obtain Certified Local Government Status.
Goal No. 2 in the list was to evaluate city service for efficient and effective city government. The council listed 14 specific strategies under the goal, including match adequate funding to the approved level of police services, convert to e-permitting for public works, updating city zoning, a coordinated emergency operations plan and producing a stormwater plan.
Goal No. 3 was review, revise mission and vision statements ahead of new city branding campaign.
Some of the specific strategies under the goal were increasing communications with the public, focus on improved community engagement and improved tribal relations.
The final goal on the list was review, revise mission and vision statements ahead of new city branding campaign.
Some of the specific strategies under the goal were improve access to facade grant program, reestablish downtown business association, implement waterfront development plan and revisit the July Jubilee.
Councilman Timm Slater said establishing the specific goals will help the council implement changes in the coming years.
"When you set a goal, you focus on a solution," he said. "That was a good step."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In