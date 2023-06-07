North Bend to host homeless town halls

A homeless camp is seen near Coos Bay.

 The World file photo

The North Bend City Council unanimously adopted Resolution 3334 at the May 23 meeting, which designates approved camping locations within the City of North Bend.

The resolution will allow homeless camping primarily in the downtown area, with the vast majority of the city listed as no-camping zones.

