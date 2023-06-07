The North Bend City Council unanimously adopted Resolution 3334 at the May 23 meeting, which designates approved camping locations within the City of North Bend.
The resolution will allow homeless camping primarily in the downtown area, with the vast majority of the city listed as no-camping zones.
Resolution 3334 came to fruition after the enactment of Oregon House Bill 3115 during the 2021 legislative session. The house bill requires that any laws regulating the acts of sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry on public property be objectively reasonable to everyone involved, including those experiencing homelessness.
“The bill retains cities’ ability to enact reasonable time, place and manner regulations, aiming to preserve the ability of cities to manage public spaces effectively for the benefit of an entire community,” the City of North Bend states on their website. “HB 3115 includes a delayed implementation date of July 1, 2023, to allow local governments time to review and update ordinances and support intentional community conversations.”
Under Resolution 3334 there are a number of locations around North Bend that will allow overnight camping as of July 1. Approved camping locations include on Harbor Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Washington Avenue; on Union Avenue between California Avenue and Connecticut Avenue; on California Avenue between Meade Street and McPherson Street; and on McPherson Street between California Avenue and Virginia Avenue.
Resolution 3334 is intended to work in conjunction with Ordinance 2069, which was passed by North Bend City Council on May 9. Ordinance 2069 enacts regulations for the manner in which temporary campsites are allowed and the manner in which they can be removed. Key policies include temporary camping being allowed on private property if the property owner provides written consent, the private property owner’s ability to revoke permission at any time, penalty for violating these laws, and much more.
During the public comments section of the City Council meeting, one North Bend Resident, Gary Wallace, presented a written statement from local residents and business owners who were against Resolution 3334.
“Our community firmly believes that a council’s adherence to a camping ordinance against our wishes puts our neighbors, businesses and the entire vicinity of the proposed public locations at significant risk,” Wallace read. “The prevailing sentiment is that our concerns have been disregarded and the council is prioritizing adherence to unsuitable ordinance over the well-being and safety of our community members. The ordinance in question is ill-suited for our rural community, which lacks the necessary resources to address the multi-faceted problems that are likely to arise from the implementation of such camps. We implore the counsel to consider the consequences of this proposal.”
Later in the meeting, Mayor Jessica Engelke encouraged the public to visit the city of North Bend’s website to learn more about what is required and how both Resolution 3334 and Ordinance 2069 will impact the city.
“I think that there is a lot of education and information that we need to make sure the residents of North Bend are aware of in terms of this resolution,” Mayor Engelke said. “It’s clear to me in public comment tonight and just through other things you see out in the community that it’s still very confusing for some to understand what the state is requiring us to do. I would encourage anybody that has questions about this to go to the city of North Bend website and look at the homeless resources page, which has lots of information about what we have to do as a city and as a state.”
Mayor Engelke stressed the fact that by North Bend “adopting this resolution, we are not creating a homeless camp.”
Those seeking more information on Resolution 3334, Ordinance 2069, and Oregon HB 3115 should visit the Homelessness Resources section on the City of North Bend’s website.
Those seeking to learn more about North Bend’s Economic Opportunity Analysis, Housing Needs Analysis, and Housing Production Strategies can view a video recording of the April 10 City Council meeting, where the plans were discussed at the City of North Bend’s website.
