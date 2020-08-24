NORTH BEND — The City of North Bend has decided to close the North Bend Aquatic Center for fiscal year 2020-21 and will use the savings to offset the loss of public safety funds brought on by the May vote.
"Our motto at the pool is 'Your safety is our priority,'" said KayLee Kocher Marone in a email to The World. Marone is the North Bend Aquatic Center manager and works for the City of North Bend.
"Between that driving force in the current pandemic, and having a fiscal responsibility to the citizens of North Bend, the decision has been made to not operate the pool for fiscal year 2020-2021," Marone wrote. "The savings will be used to offset the loss of funds for public safety due to Measure 6-177 and the inability to increase fees without a vote of the people brought on by Measure 6-176 to cover the increased costs of operating the pool under COVID-19 precautions."
The increased operating costs coupled with lower revenue due to the restrictions placed by Phase 2 of the state’s re-opening guidelines led the city to the decision to shutter the pool for the year.
The city hopes to take the year to figure out a plan moving forward on how to fund the pool outside of the General Fund, Marone said. Citizens can email pool@northbendcity.org to be involved in the process.
"It has not been an easy, nor quick decision," Marone said. "I learned to swim at this pool and came back after 20 years away, so it is near and dear to my heart. This has been rough. I was planning its 75th anniversary and working on major energy trust projects and now this."
Public safety shortfall
In May, voters passed Ballot Measure 6-177, which reduced the Public Safety Fee from $30 to $15 and cut the Public Safety budget by $785,000. To make up for the shortfall, the city had to cut five officers and dissolve two officer positions from the Police Department, leaving 12 officers on staff.
O'Connor said the city is trying to resolve the funding issues, but in the meantime has reached into its contingency funds for round-the-clock police coverage, something O'Connor said the city was not sure it could provide after the loss of revenue.
That and an uncertain financial future has led the city to look at alternate ways of funding the programs that exist in the General Fund that compete with fire and police funding, including the swimming pool, parks and the community center.
At the July 14 meeting, the City Council requested additional information regarding costs for mothballing the swimming pool.
"With the citizens of North Bend deciding they no longer wished to support the provision of public safety to the tune of 50 cents per day, the city is left with the issue of how to provide public safety with $785,000 less," O'Connor wrote in his city administrator's report for the July 14 meeting. "The proponents of the initiative measure to reduce the public safety funds have proposed a one-year fix to the problem utilizing onetime monies. That clearly is a 'kick the can down the road' solution."
To place the minimum necessary numbers of police officers to retain a full 24-hour/365 presence requires adding three officers back, O'Connor wrote, which would bring the total to 16 officers. The cost of adding the three officers back would be $315,000 with the necessity of adding back one dispatcher at a cost of $80,574 to bring the number of dispatchers to six, for a total of $395,574.
Citizens could fund pool
"For the sake of beginning a discussion, I would seriously suggest the council considering permanently closing the pool," O'Connor wrote. "I start there because of the dollar values associated."
The approved Aquatic Center budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year is $485,945, not including proposed capital expenditures at the facility of $150,000, making the budget for the pool this fiscal year $635,945.
As far as revenue sources, the city receives $122,000 from the sale of pool passes and permits and $14,021 from school usage for a total revenue stream of $136,021, with the General Fund paying the difference of $499,924 for 2020-2021.
"Clearly there are repercussions for such an action," O'Connor wrote. "The pool is used by the college and high school for sporting events, the Coast Guard utilizes it for training and there are over 5,000 citizen visits/use a year, not counting the lessons for learning to swim or certifying lifeguards of other South Coast pools.
"The other reason to suggest closing the pool is this is an amenity which if the citizens so choose could easily be a subject of a serial levy or monthly fee approved by the voters."
A levy or pool fee could raise the needed revenue of approximately $500,000 to keep the pool operating, O'Connor suggested. A levy to raise that amount would cost approximately $.71 per $1,000, or about $109.96 per single family property per year. A monthly pool fee of $9.38 per month would cost a single family residence approximately $112.68 per year.
O'Connor wrote that added to that would be the cost of capital maintenance, which will become increasingly more expensive over time due to the age of the facility, especially the filters, pump and piping.
