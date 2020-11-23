NORTH BEND — An unclear provision of the North Bend City Code and its implications for the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas pipeline will be the focus of a public hearing Tuesday.
The city council’s first meeting with the new councilors and mayor elected earlier this month will consider a procedural hitch in the pipeline’s development: Does a one-year deadline to begin working on a project apply to certain types of city land use permits?
If it does apply, the project will need an extension — the work hasn’t begun yet as crews wait for state and federal permits, as well as a Land Use Board of Appeals action, to be resolved, project representatives wrote in a request to the city.
Councilors will meet to consider the extension of the floodplain development and estuarine land use permits for the project. Because the North Bend City Code isn’t entirely clear about the timeline of those permits, the city council will have to make two decisions.
First, it will decide whether or not the city’s 12-month timeline on certain land use permits is applicable to those specific permits. In a staff report the council will use to make its decision, City Planner Chelsea Schnabel wrote that, because of the process the permits followed for approval, it’s reasonable to apply the 12-month timeline.
The second decision, if the council finds the timeline requirement does apply, will be whether or not to approve an extension of the permit. The criteria for an extension include whether or not the applicant submitted a request and application fee before the expiration of the prior permit — criteria that have been met, Schnabel wrote.
The decision will be made at a public hearing, with the opportunity for the public to speak in support of or opposition to the permit extension — though the council’s decision must be based on the permit criteria, not on other factors of the project, according to the city’s staff report.
That city council meeting and public hearing will take place remotely at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Individuals can request to speak by filling out the form on the city’s website by 1 p.m. Tuesday at www.northbendoregon.us/cityrecorder/webform/remote-public-hearing-comment.
