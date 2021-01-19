A ballot measure approved by voters that cut North Bend’s public safety fee in half still haunts the city finances.
In addition to limiting the amount the city can raise from the fee, the measure also limited any increases to city fees in the future.
On Tuesday, the city council approved new fees for 2021, increasing each fee by the maximum amount of 1.3 percent.
“According to the ballot measure, you have fees and those fees can only be increased based on the maximum allowed by the measure,” City Administrator David Milliron explained.
Any increase can only go up to the level of cost of living as measured by the Social Security Administration. In 2021, that was capped at 1.3 percent.
“If there is a fee we feel we need to increase more than Social Security cost, do we need to discuss that in the budget and then have it go on the ballot,” Mayor Jessica Engelke asked.
Simply put, the answer is yes. According to the measure, any increase greater than cost of living must go to voters for approval. By state law, the city could call elections two times each year.
The council vote increased virtually all city fees by the 1.3 percent. Some of the changes include:
• Alarm fee application increased from $25.40 to $25.73.
• Copies increased of 25 cents per page to 26 cents.
• Liquor license application increased from $101.60 to $102.92.
• Marijuana dispensary permit fee increased from $1,016 per year to $1,029.21.
• Parking tickets increased from $15.24 to $15.44
• Renting the community center increased from $127 to $128.65.
• Renting the pool for one hour increased from $101.60 to $102.92
• Sign permit fees increased from $20.36 to $20.62.
• Single day admission to the pool increased from $3.56 to $3.60 for children and $4.06 to $4.12 for adults.
• A 30-day family pass to the pool increased from $71.12 to $72.04.
• Individual swim lessons raise from $20.32 to $20.58.
In all, the city raised hundreds of individual fees, the vast majority the average person will never encounter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In